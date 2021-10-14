BS Report: October 13th – The Braves Head to the NLCS

After a decisive victory over the Brewers, the Braves are ready to face their next challenge on the road to the World Series.

The Braves refuse to go down without a fight. After a series of setbacks the team has just clinched it’s spot in the NLCS and will face the winner of the series between the Dodgers and the Giants. Either team will prove a tough opponent, but Bill Shanks is here to tell you why the Braves still have some fight left in them.