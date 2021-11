BS Report: November 11th – Now It’s the Dawgs Turn

This is quite a year for Georgia sports fans. The Braves have won it all and it looks like the Dawgs are next.

It took the Braves nearly three decades, but they pulled it off, and now it’s the Dawgs turn. Bill Shanks is here to tell Georgia fans to sit back, relax, and wait for the fireworks as this year’s team is looking pretty unstoppable. After 41 years we could see history being made again.