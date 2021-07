BS Report: June 30th – No Trae, No Problem

The Atlanta Hawks take a stunning victory to tie the Eastern Conference Finals.

How many times are the Hawks going to shock the world? After it was announced that star point guard Trae Young would be sitting out for Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals, all hope was lost for many Hawks fans. Bill Shanks breaks down how this team stepped up, and how the Hawks depth might be what leads them to the NBA Finals.