BS Report: July 9th – There’s Always Next Year

Even though this historic season didn't end the way Hawks fans would have liked it, there's definitely hope for next year.

After being defeated by the Bucks in what was the longest playoff run in Atlanta Hawks franchise history, many Hawks fans are a bit disappointed that this team didn’t go all the way. Bill Shanks explains why you shouldn’t lose hope, and why next year may be even more impressive.