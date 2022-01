BS Report: January 12th – The Dawgs Make History

It's deja vu (the good kind) for Georgia sports fans, as the Dawgs end another title drought.



It’s deja vu (the good kind) for Georgia sports fans. Another year and another title drought brought to an end. This time it’s the Dawgs ending a 41 year streak. Bill Shanks is here to tell us what went right in this game we’ll be talking about for years.