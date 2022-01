BS Report: Jan 19th – What’s Next for the Dawgs?

The lineup might look different for UGA next year, but this championship win could lead to better prospects for Kirby and the Dawgs.

As Georgia fans bask in victory after a historic season, the question remains what comes next? The lineup might look different next year but, Bill Shanks explains why this year’s championship win could lead to better prospects for Kirby and the Dawgs.