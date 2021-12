BS Report: December 22nd – Gifts for Georgia Sports Fans

Georgia sports fans have had a good year in 2021, will next year be even better?

Georgia sports fans have had a good year in 2021, receiving a gift we’ve been waiting over two decades for with the Braves taking the World Series. Now that the Dawgs are in position to make history as well, would it be greedy to want 2022 to be just as generous?