BS Report: August 25th – Don’t Give Up on the Braves

The Braves may have lost to the Yankees, but not all hope is lost for their stellar comeback this season.

Taking a page from the Hawks last season, the Braves have turned things around with back-to-back wins on the road. While their losses to the Yankees this week may have been disappointing, Bill shanks is here to tell yo why you shouldn’t give up on them just yet.