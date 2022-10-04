Brookins death sentence upheld

BALDWIN COUNTY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The State Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence for a man convicted of murdering his wife and stepdaughter.

Brian Duane Brookins was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2005 murders of his wife, Sandra Suzanne Brookins, and his 15-year-old

stepdaughter, Samantha Rae Giles.

A Baldwin County jury found Brookins guilty of several charges including felony murder. After the trial Brookins appealed claiming he was entitled to a

verdict of guilty but intellectually disabled—a verdict that would have thrown out the death penalty.

The state supreme court’s unanimous opinion stated that the death sentences imposed for the murders in this case are appropriate punishments within the meaning of Georgia law.