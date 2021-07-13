Brookdale Water Challenge brings in more than 1,200 cases of water

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon-Bibb community donated more than 1,200 cases of water to the Brookdale Warming Center Tuesday.

Macon-Bibb Commissioner Al Tillman and Mayor Pro Tem Seth Clark started the Brookdale Water Challenge, asking people to take cases of water to the center and promising to match every case donated.

Commissioner Tillman says the challenge is about providing resources.

“People bring a lot of toiletries and different items, but today is a day for a water challenge,” Commissioner Tillman said. “And so this is huge. This is amazing, I’m just so excited about it.”

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says it was exciting to see the amount of water donated. He urges people to continue to help and says there’s more to come for the center.

“We’re not going to stop here,” Mayor Miller said. “We got a lot more improvements coming to this area, and we’re going to transition people from those experiencing homelessness into a permanent residence, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Zeta Amicae donated more than 40 cases. President Jackie Allen says the group heard the call and wanted to help.

“We’re going to help them as much as we possibly can,” Allen said. ‘Whatever they need, we’re going to try and get it done.”

If you were unable to donate Tuesday but would like to, you can drop off water and other items at the Brookdale Warming Center on Brookdale Avenue. You can also make a donation to United Way or volunteer.