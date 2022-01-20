Brookdale Resource Center asking for volunteers this weekend as winter weather moves in again

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Brookdale Resource Center is looking for volunteers to help in the midst of the extreme temperatures being forecasted for this upcoming weekend.

United Way of Central Georgia is saying that they need volunteers this weekend to cover 2 shifts, with at least 4 volunteers per shift, from 6:00 p.m. to midnight, and midnight to 7:00 a.m.; security will be provided. The number of individuals seeking shelter has increased with the colder temperatures, and with the expected winter weather coming this weekend, the warming center is expecting even more unhoused individuals need help escaping the freezing temperatures.

The qualifications for those interested in volunteering are as follows:

Be on-call to volunteer on nights that temperatures fall below 32 degrees

Complete a brief intake with each guest

Set up and move cots

Answer questions and monitor guest behavior

If you’re interested in volunteering, contact Charlee Coker at 478-621-7802, or email ccoker@unitedwaycg.com , or go to https://www.unitedwaycg.org/volunteerunited

The guidelines for those looking to stay overnight are here: