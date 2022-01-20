Brookdale Resource Center asking for volunteers this weekend as winter weather moves in again
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Brookdale Resource Center is looking for volunteers to help in the midst of the extreme temperatures being forecasted for this upcoming weekend.
United Way of Central Georgia is saying that they need volunteers this weekend to cover 2 shifts, with at least 4 volunteers per shift, from 6:00 p.m. to midnight, and midnight to 7:00 a.m.; security will be provided. The number of individuals seeking shelter has increased with the colder temperatures, and with the expected winter weather coming this weekend, the warming center is expecting even more unhoused individuals need help escaping the freezing temperatures.
The qualifications for those interested in volunteering are as follows:
- Be on-call to volunteer on nights that temperatures fall below 32 degrees
- Complete a brief intake with each guest
- Set up and move cots
- Answer questions and monitor guest behavior
If you’re interested in volunteering, contact Charlee Coker at 478-621-7802, or email ccoker@unitedwaycg.com , or go to https://www.unitedwaycg.org/volunteerunited
The guidelines for those looking to stay overnight are here:
- The center is only open on nights where temps fall below 32 degrees
- Doors open at 7:00 p.m.
- Intakes will be for 1 hour
- Doors close at 8:00 p.m.
- Guests fill out brief intake/sign in
- Guests will receive a cot to sleep on
- Guests can only bring in 1 bag, no larger than a garbage bag
- No shopping cart, animals, or other prohibited items to be brought inside
- No meals will be provided– only water
- Guests cannot leave and re-enter after 8:00 p.m.
- Capacity is capped at 25 people
- Additional rules and guidelines may apply