Breezy and warmer Thursday



Partly cloudy skies will be hanging around Middle Georgia this evening and into early Thursday morning.

This will keep our lows mainly in the mid 30s with a pretty quick warm up tomorrow into the low 60s.

A short wave of energy will quickly move through during the day Thursday which will bring some breezy conditions by afternoon.

Wind gusts could be as high as 20 mph.

Skies will be staying clear on Friday under high pressure with highs warming back to the 60s before we see big changes for the weekend.



Most of Saturday will actually end up being dry, so if have anything to do outdoors this weekend, I recommend you get it done before 6pm Saturday.

Rain will begin to push in on Saturday night across the area, then after that, there are quite a few questions about the forecast.

The first major player in what could be a messy winter weather situation is the wedge front.

If we see cold air get pulled far enough south from the wedge, that could play a part in getting a wintry mix or even some snow (and hopefully not freezing rain).

Right now that cold air looks to stay just to our north (north of I-20).

The track of the incoming low pressure will also play a big role in what kind of precipitation we see on Sunday.

The farther south the low pressure center goes, the better our chance of winter precip (also a better chance it works with the wedge to pull in more cold air).

The good news for those of us who do not want to deal with winter weather is that the models are trending further north with the low pressure center.

Still pretty far out from the actual event, so be sure you stay tuned to the forecast going forward.



After the potential winter weather Sunday we will see everything calming down and cooling down heading into next week.

Highs on Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be limited to the upper 40s and low 50s, but sunshine returns for much of next week.