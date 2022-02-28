UPDATE: One found dead at Tanglewood Apartments after standoff

UPDATE: Captain Jon Holland with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office has given 41NBC more details concerning the situation.

The Sheriff’s Office got a call concerning shots fired around noon on Monday, after a Deputy was out serving an eviction notice. Law enforcement blocked off the area for a short time, and ultimately found a dead person inside the home. Holland says there were no other injuries reported, and that initially one shot was heard, with a second shot being heard from within the apartment a couple minutes later.

Holland reports that law enforcement did not fire any shots. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is taking over this investigation.

UPDATE: The Warner Robins Police Department has released the scene to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Plus, 3 schools in the surrounding area were put under a brief Code Yellow lockdown as a safety precaution, according to a representative from the Houston County School District. The schools that underwent this code yellow was Parkwood Elementary, Northside Middle, and Northside High School.

No students or staff were ever in harm’s way, but since the location of the incident was near to the schools, these security measures were taken.

A 41NBC reporter was able to take these photos at the scene:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department says they are working with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office to handle a situation involving a barricaded gunman.

According to WRPD, the incident location is at Tanglewood Apartments at 1005 Elberta Road. Authorities are asking the public to please avoid the area.

More updates will be posted as they come, stay with 41NBC to learn more.