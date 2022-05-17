Braves lose power at supposedly haunted Milwaukee hotel

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Atlanta Braves woke up to an extended power outage at their hotel in downtown Milwaukee on Monday that also left some without running water.

Some players were unable to shower at the Pfister Hotel, which is already infamous among ballplayers for allegedly being haunted.

Bryce Harper, Michael Young and Pablo Sandoval are among players who have claimed encounters with ghosts at the 129-year-old hotel.

The Braves on Monday were more concerned with light switches than angry spirits.