Braves earn several season awards

Four Silver Sluggers and two Golden Glove winners for the Braves

The Atlanta Braves not only captured the World Series but attained several individual season awards.

Max Fried was awarded the Golden Glove for being the NL’s top defensive pitcher for a second straight year. He was also awarded the Silver Slugger award for the pitcher’s position as he put up a batting average of .273, .322 on-base percentage, five RBIs and 15 hits which were the most among all pitchers this season.

Adam Duvall snagged the Golden Glove award for the NL’s right field position. Duvall only spent 11 games in the position with the Braves, but he did play 66 games in right field prior to being traded from the Miami Marlins.

Freddie Freeman earned his third consecutive Silver Slugger award for the NL first baseman position putting up a batting average of .300, 83 RBIs, .896 OPS and 31 home runs. Freeman also led the National League with 120 runs scored.

Ozzie Albies earned his second Silver Slugger award at the second baseman position. He led all second basemen in MLB with 106 RBIs and finished the season with a .259 batting average and .488 slugging percentage while recording 30 home runs.

Lastly, Austin Riley earned his first Silver Slugger award at the third baseman position. Riley is the first Braves third baseman to win the Silver Slugger since Chipper Jones. He finished the season with a .309 batting average, 107 RBIs, .905 OPS, 33 home runs and 33 doubles.

This is the second-straight season that the Braves have four Silvers Sluggers, the second-most by a single team, only trailing the 1980 St. Louis Cardinals who had five.