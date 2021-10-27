Braves bullpen shuts down Astros

Charlie Morton's injury forces Braves bullpen to takeover.

The Atlanta Braves steal the opening game of the World Series 6-2 in Houston.

The Braves started off hot as Jorge Soler became the first player to hit a home run in the very first plate appearance of the World Series. The designated hitter was the sparkplug Atlanta needed to jump start the season finale.

Austin Riley continued adding run support in the first inning as he drove in Ozzie Albies off a double.

Adam Duvall then cranked a two-run home run into the Crawford Boxes in the third inning, initially giving the Braves a 5-0 lead.

The Braves bullpen had to pull a heavy load after Charlie Morton was struck by a line-drive and fractured his fibula in the third inning. Atlanta’s pitchers kept Houston’s stars Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa to 0-12 with one walk.

The Braves look to take a commanding 2-0 lead tonight as they start their ace pitcher Max Fried. The game is set to start at 8:08 p.m.