BOLO: Truck stolen in Kathleen

KATHLEEN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen truck that was taken on Sunday November 28, 2021.

According to the BCSO, the 2016 Ford F150 King Ranch was stolen from Sylvan Drive in Kathleen, Georgia. The tag number on the truck is CNH4261 and the VIN is 1FTFW1EG9GFB20021.

Anyone with information on this incident or where the vehicle might be should call Investigator Sgt. Joe Middlebrooks at the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 478-542-2085 or 478-542-2080.