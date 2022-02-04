BOLO: Truck and trailer stolen from Bibb residence

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A truck and trailer were stolen from Marcar Road on January 31st, and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find them.

According to a release from the BCSO, the incident took place at the residence in Southwest Bibb around 3:30 a.m. The trailer that was stolen was loaded with tools, and the truck has a loud aftermarket exhaust. The sign pictured here was mounted to the front bumper and rear window of the truck, and the truck has a brush guard on the front now. Details of the truck are as follows: It was a 2006 Ford F250 Super Cab, with a VIN# of 1FTSW21P16EA86624, with a 2005 Black Rock Utility Trailer with a GA tag of TL424G4 and a VIN# of 2SWUW11A15S022936.

Anyone with information that could help locate the truck or find the suspect is urged to call Investigator Shaun Bridger at 478-951-5851 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers (478) 742-2330.