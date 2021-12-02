BOLO: Trailer stolen from Misty Valley Drive ; Suspects unidentified

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen trailer as well as the suspects who took it.

According to the BCSO’s release, at 2:45 a.m. on November 27, 2021, unknown suspects in a full-size step side pickup truck stole a trailer from an address on Misty Valley Drive.

The stolen trailer is a 2006 Haulmark 6′ x 12′ enclosed trailer with a Georgia tag reading TL4GB86 and a VIN of 5TPU408156H000164. The release says that there was a 4500 PSI pressure washer, hoses, and a 350 gallon water tank.

Anyone with information on this incident or the location of the trailer is urged to call Captain George Meadows at 478-747-3278 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers.