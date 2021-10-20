BOLO: Package thefts; BCSO searching for suspect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking that the public be on the lookout for the suspect connected to an incident where packages were stolen from a residence in Bibb County.

According to the BCSO, the woman in the photos and the video here stole packages from a residence on Forsyth Road in Bibb County on Sunday, October 10, around 10:30 in the morning. The suspect was seen driving a black or dark blue SUV.

If you know who this suspect is or where she might be, please call Captain George Meadows at (478) 747- 3278 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.

The photos and video can be seen here: