UPDATE: Escaped Johnson State Prison inmate captured

UPDATE: The Georgia Department of Corrections is reporting that escaped inmate Dshawn Garrison and his 2 accomplices were captured Thursday without incident in Sparta. They say the capture happened through the combined efforts of GDC Fugitive Unit, GA State Patrol, DPS Motor Carrier Division , Hancock Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Milledgeville Police Department & Sparta Police Department.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Milledgeville Police Department is helping the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Sparta Police Department, and the Georgia Department of Corrections to find an escaped state inmate from Johnson State Prison.

The escaped inmate is 21-year-old Dshawn Garrison, who is described to be 6 feet tall and weigh 156 pounds.

Milledgeville Police say Garrison escaped the prison and was picked up by someone in a vehicle– this led to a vehicle pursuit in Washington County that ended in a wreck in Hancock County in the area of Highway 22 near Sparta City Limits and Dawson’s Mortuary. Everyone in the vehicle fled on foot.

The Georgia Department of Corrections lists Garrison as being incarcerated for several violent offenses including rape, aggravated assault, and more.

Garrison and his accomplices should be considered armed and dangerous, anyone with information on them or on this incident is urged to call 911.