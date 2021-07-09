BOLO: 2 men in pickup truck swiping tools, equipment from Macon Lowe’s lots

Deputies say the men are stealing tools and power equipment

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies say two men are stealing tools and power equipment from work trucks at Macon Lowe’s locations. The suspects are driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup with an after-marker front bumper.

According to deputies, the two men appear to the in their 30’s and one has a buzz cut. They are accused of stealing tools and power equipment from a work truck in the Macon tech Drive Lowe’s parking lot on June 24th. Deputies say they also stole similar items from a work truck in the Zebulon Road Lowe’s parking lot on July 5th.

If you can help identify or locate these individuals call Investigator Shaun Bridger at 478-951-5851 or sbridger@maconbibb.us.

Or contact Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.