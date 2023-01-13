Blustery end to the week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Strong winds and cloudy skies make for a blustery Friday across much of Middle Georgia.

Today

Overnight the wind shifted from the southwest to the northwest across Middle Georgia following the passing of a powerful cold front. While some clearer conditions were brought in by the front, cold and moist air is wrapping around the back and south side of the low pressure system that moved through yesterday. It will bring a low level blanket of clouds to Middle Georgia throughout much of the day. Combined with that cloud cover are northwesterly winds blowing at 10-20 mph. Gusts will likely reach 30 mph in many Middle Georgia locations. Temperatures will only top off in the upper 40s and lower 50s as a result, however wind chills will largely remain in the low to mid 40s. Some clearing will occur with the clouds late in the afternoon, but by the time any substantial clearing occurs the sun will be down.

Tonight will see clear skies and frigid conditions, at least in terms of the real feel. Wind chills approaching midnight will be colder than the overall lows for tonight (forecast right around freezing). Wind chills will ultimately plummet into the low to mid 20s by the time the sun rises on Saturday. Actual lows, however, will hover at or just below the freezing point across the region. This is important as actual temperatures in the lower 20s could bring potential plumbing issues, wind chills will not.

MLK Jr Weekend

Saturday will be a nicer day as sunny skies stick around Middle Georgia. Afternoon highs will be very similar to Friday’s. This is thanks to north-northwest winds that will still be gusting to 25 mph. Fortunately wind chills will not be as extreme thanks to the sunny skies. Conditions will remain mostly clear through the overnight hours as lows drop largely into the mid to upper 20s. Middle Georgia residents may want to consider dripping their faucets Saturday night.

Sunday will also be sunny, and it will also signify the beginning of our next pattern. Winds will shift to the southwest at about 5 mph early on, allowing for moisture and warmer air to begin to return to the Peach State. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 50s across the region during the afternoon. Overnight will still be rather chilly, however, as lows drop once again down to or below the freezing point. Given the calmer wind conditions and the shift to the south some patchy fog will be possible out the door Monday morning (for those who work).

MLK Jr Day will be rather pleasant as well with highs returning to the 60s for most of the region. Cloud cover, however, will fill into the region from the northwest during the back half of the day. An isolated shower or two will be possible in the northern counties overnight heading into Tuesday. Shower chances will become more widespread on Tuesday.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).