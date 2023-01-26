Blustery afternoon Thursday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Strong breezes following Wednesday’s cold front are bringing a chilly bite to Middle Georgia.

Today

The sun is back for the Peach State following a wet and cloudy Wednesday. It is a lot cooler following the passing of that cold front, however. It would be a good idea for Middle Georgians to grab a hat and sweater as they head out the door for the day. High temperatures are anticipated to top off in the low to mid 50s with wind chills in the upper 40s. Strong breezes from the west-northwest will gust upwards of 25 mph this afternoon. A few cirrus clouds may pass through, but that should be all for cloud cover today for most of the region. Some of the northern counties could see some cumulus clouds move through as cold and moist air wraps around the south end of the low pressure that brought yesterday’s storms.

Tonight the winds will back off a good bit, however clear conditions overhead will allow for afternoon heat to radiate back to the upper levels of the atmosphere. Even a gentle wind in a cold and dry climate can cut right through your clothes. Temperatures are likely to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s overnight, however wind chills will be in the mid to upper 20s to begin our Friday.

Tomorrow and Beyond

Mostly sunny conditions will stick with Middle Georgia again on Friday. It will actually be a cooler day across the region with most spots only reaching into the lower 50s. Wind chills should not be as harsh, however. Winds will blow from the west-northwest at about 5-10 mph with gusts upwards of 13 mph. Some strips of cirrus clouds should move through the region during the afternoon, but that will likely be all of the cloud cover the region sees.

Tomorrow night will be mostly clear, however some upper level clouds are expected to linger. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing once again for most of the region, however the winds will mostly be calm.

Saturday will begin sunny but cloud cover will fill in beginning in the afternoon with cirrus clouds. Mid-level cloud cover is likely to fill in overnight with the next chance for rain arriving Sunday afternoon. Heavy rain is expected to move through the region Sunday night and into Monday morning. As of now severe weather is not expected with Sunday night’s rain.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).