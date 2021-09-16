Blossoms and Bacon Veterans Day Parade

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The announcement was made to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday that the Cherry Blossom Festival, Macon Bacon, Visit Macon, and Macon-Bibb County would be hosting a Veterans Day Parade on November 7, 2021.

The parade is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. in downtown Macon, where patriotic themed floats and vehicle décor, and military vehicles will be on display; dignitaries will also be present.

A Concert at the Park featuring Rodney Atkins is also set to happen at 6p.m. after the parade, beer tastings and food trucks will be available and fireworks are set to show at 7:30 p.m. after the concert. The concert is taking place at Luther Williams Field and will open up at 4 p.m., pre-registration is available for the free concert now.

Applications for the parade are being accepted now, so if you’re interested in participating visit https://cherryblossom.com/ to apply. The parade entry deadline is October 22, 2021.

41NBC will be airing the parade as well, so tune in if you can’t make it in person!