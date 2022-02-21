‘Block the Hate’ exhibit at the Tubman Museum aims to spark conversations about racial injustice

Tubman Museum exhibit, 'Block the Hate' Block the Hate

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Tubman Museum is reflecting on the racial injustices of 2020.

They are hoping to spark conversations through their ‘Block the Hate’ Exhibit.

As you walk through the Tubman Museum the new exhibit tells the history of 2020. A year where several Maconites came together to rally against hate.

As people around the world began to protest against the deaths of Georgia Floyd and many others, Macon was not behind.

They too came together to protest. “It started with a conversation in this community about confederate monuments. We have two confederate monuments in Macon and Downtown Macon. After those rallies there was discussion whether or not those monuments should be relocated or removed,” said Jeffrey Bruce.

Bruce is the Curator at the Tubman Museum. He says each of the pieces reflect what was happening in Macon and around the world.

The ‘Block the Hate’ Exhibit is a recollection of all that was happening in Macon. “We want to continue the kind of work the kind of discussion and the kind of activity, that was happening around ideas of social change, social justice and racial reconciliation,” said Bruce.

As people walk through to see the exhibit, Bruce hopes the exhibit will continue showing that it was created to give a voice to those not heard.

Randy Heart is one of the Artists featured in the exhibit. He says he wanted his piece to represent the message of love. “I really do hope that block the hate provides a space to where it can be celebrated and appreciated and it can help people gain an understanding and not do the same thing we’ve been doing because that’s not working.”

Others like Harold Young, the Executive Director of the Tubman Museum, will continue supporting the message behind the exhibit. “We need to preserve our history and we need to remind people of different events that have taken place over in America and across the world. The Tubman here has displayed those same things. We tend to forget sometimes, and we can’t do that. ”

The exhibit will remain up throughout the month of March. And Curator Bruce says, he hopes people will continue to speak about the events in 2020.