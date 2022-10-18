Blast of cold air brings Fall to Middle Georgia today

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Strong winds and a cool and dry airmass will keep things cool around Middle Georgia this afternoon.

Today

It was a much cooler morning to begin our Tuesday around Middle Georgia. Many locations saw temperature drops from yesterday morning approach the 20 degree mark by the time we reached our lows. Skies will remain clear for most of the afternoon, however a few cirrus clouds may pass overhead. There will be an abundance of wind from the north-northwest today: sustained speeds will range from 8-15 mph and gusts could reach speeds over 25 mph at times.

While our high temperatures around the region are in the upper 50s and lower 60s, the strong winds will keep the real feels in the mid to upper 50s. The strong winds are also fueling a fire weather threat for the entirety of Middle Georgia: a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8:00 pm this evening as a result.

Tonight skies will remain clear, and while the wind backs off a bit, it will still be rather breezy. Gusts could still reach upwards of 20 mph as the sustained speeds blow in from the north-northwest at 5-11 mph. A freeze warning is in effect for most of Middle Georgia ahead of tomorrow morning as low temperatures drop into the mid 30s for most of the region. Wind chills out the door tomorrow morning will likely be in the lower 30s, so an extra layer will be necessary.

Tomorrow

Following a cold start things should warm up pretty nicely tomorrow afternoon for Middle Georgians. There will still be some decent breezes from the north-northwest (sustained speeds 5-10 mph gusts up to 20 mph), however temperatures will reach highs in the lower 60s. Wind chills will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the afternoon. Skies should remain clear overhead.

Tomorrow night will be the coldest of the week with a handful of spots having forecast lows that are at or below freezing. The wind will luckily be a good bit calmer from the northwest as the speeds back off to 3-7 mph. Gusts could still reach upwards of 12 mph, however.

The Rest of the Week

Temperatures will begin to rebound from the cold front through the remainder of the work week. Highs in the 70s should be back by Friday with potentially a few low 80s by Sunday. No rain is expected between now and the weekend, and skies for the most part will remain sunny. We also will not see nearly as much wind during the back half of the week.

