Blackened Salmon and Watermelon Salad
Cooking With Chef Scottie
Ingredients:
– Bacon, 2 to 3 strips
– Salmon, small pieces
– Fresh black pepper and sea salt, to taste
– Cajun seasoning, 1 T
– Creole seasoning, 1 T
– Blackend seasoning, 1 T
– Duck fat or olive oil, 1 T
– Fresh Watermelon, small chunks
– Spring mix lettuce
– Feta Cheese
– Vinaigrette Dressing of choice
Directions:
1. Cook bacon until crispy, drain and set aside
2. Remove skin from Salmon, if wanted. Cut into small chunks and season with next four ingredients. Let sit for 15-20 min to absorb the flavors, while preheating pan.
3. Add duck fat or olive oil to pan and cook salmon for about 4-5 minutes. Remove and set aside.
4. Cut watermelon into small chunks or desired choice.
5. Arrange lettuce in a bowl, then top with Salmon, watermelon, bacon, and feta cheese. Finish with vinaigrette dressing. Enjoy!!!