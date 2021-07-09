Blackened Salmon and Watermelon Salad

Cooking With Chef Scottie

Photo_1625584724003

Ingredients:

– Bacon, 2 to 3 strips

– Salmon, small pieces

– Fresh black pepper and sea salt, to taste

– Cajun seasoning, 1 T

– Creole seasoning, 1 T

– Blackend seasoning, 1 T

– Duck fat or olive oil, 1 T

– Fresh Watermelon, small chunks

– Spring mix lettuce

– Feta Cheese

– Vinaigrette Dressing of choice

Directions:

1. Cook bacon until crispy, drain and set aside

2. Remove skin from Salmon, if wanted. Cut into small chunks and season with next four ingredients. Let sit for 15-20 min to absorb the flavors, while preheating pan.

3. Add duck fat or olive oil to pan and cook salmon for about 4-5 minutes. Remove and set aside.

4. Cut watermelon into small chunks or desired choice.

5. Arrange lettuce in a bowl, then top with Salmon, watermelon, bacon, and feta cheese. Finish with vinaigrette dressing. Enjoy!!!