Black entrepreneurs, leaders and educators gather for Black Business and Community Expo

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Black entrepreneurs gathered on Saturday to promote their businesses and exchange resources during the Black Business and Community Expo sponsored by 41NBC.

The event was hosted by the Central Georgia Coalition of Black Businesses and the Macon Black Pages in partnership with the Macon 200 Bicentennial Celebration.

More than 100 vendors–from food and retail to legal and counseling services–gathered at the Macon Coliseum. The event also featured panel discussions and educational resources for Black business owners and community members.

Macon Black Pages Publisher Alex Habersham says the theme of this year’s expo was “Together We Rise.”

“Our objective was to kind of give exposure to many of the resources that are available in our community and come together for something positive,” he said.

During the expo, Humanitarian Awards were given to Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Elaine Lucas, businessman Billy Pitts and Middle Georgia Regional Library Head of Genealogy Muriel Jackson for their contributions to Middle Georgia.

The next Black Businesses and Community Expo is set for the third Saturday in August of 2024. If you are a Black business owner interested in joining the Macon Black Pages, call (478) 464-0074.