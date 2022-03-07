Birth Center Tours return to Atrium Health Navicent

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After a pause due to COVID-19, tours of the family birth center at Atrium Health Navicent are back.

These tours allow expectant parents to get a sneak peek at labor and delivery suites, where to report for OB assessment and more, so that patients can have better peace of mind in planning for their new arrivals.

The tours return as local COVID-19 cases have decreased, but tours will still comply with Atrium’s Safe Visitor restrictions, where all participants must wear masks and social distance. Tours will also be limited to 6 people per tour, though smaller groups may be necessary depending on the space visited.

Atrium Health Navicent Family Birth Center provides the following services:

• Spacious labor and delivery suites

• Flexible birth plans

• 24 hours a day, 7 days a week onsite anesthesia

• Highly trained and experienced staff specializing in low- and high-risk deliveries

• Accommodations for waterbirths

• Breastfeeding services

• Infant security system

For those interested in checking it out, call 478-633-2771 to book an appointment for a tour.