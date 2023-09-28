Bike Walk Macon to host free biking classes in October

Bike Walk Macon will host a free two-part course on bicycling fundamentals next month.

The course will be held at Carolyn Crayton Park in October.

Topics will include essential bike safety tips, how to communicate with fellow commuters and a review on local and state laws.

“If you understand your lane positioning, how to signal properly before you make any moves while you’re riding in the streets, it just makes the streets a lot safer,” Bike Walk Macon Coordinator Rudy Mendes said.

The first part of the course will be on October 3. The second is a week later on October 10.

Both classes are from 6 to 8 p.m.