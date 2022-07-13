Big Brothers Big Sisters looks to gain 70 mentors in 70 days

The initiative is starting on the right track. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller committed to being a mentor Wednesday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Heart of Georgia and Macon-Bibb County leaders want to gain 70 mentors in 70 days.

The organization announced the initiative Wednesday morning at Macon City Hall.

It decided on the number 70 in honor of its upcoming 70th anniversary.

“It’s one of those things, we can get to the root causes, maybe we find out what’s going on in the household and we can put some resources in that area, make some contacts for them,” he said. “I think it opens up a lot of doors for them and improves their quality of life.”

To become a mentor, visit bbbsheartga.org/volunteer.