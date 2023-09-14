Big Brothers Big Sisters expanding mentorship services for Macon-Bibb

The nonprofit announced its partnership with the Randy Stephens Tennis Center, as well as its new Sports Buddies initiative to recruit more mentors.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Heart of Georgia is expanding its mentoring services in Macon-Bibb with a new sports initiative and partnership with a Macon recreational facility.

The mentorship nonprofit made the announcement Thursday at the Randy Stephens Tennis Center, where kids can get professional tennis lessons with their mentors.

The center will also host a tennis match as part of the Sports Buddies initiative. The six month initiative features a series of different sporting activities to help match children on the Big Brothers Big Sisters waitlist with a mentor.

According to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Heart of Georgia president and CEO, Betsy Fitzgerald, there are more than eighty children still on the waitlist.

“We want to show them that these are great lifelong activities that they can participate in, and for some it could be the catalyst for helping them pay for college through scholarships and other things, even though they might not be pursuing a professional career in that sport,” Fitzgerald said.

The new initiative was made possible by a $50,000 grant from the Macon Violence Prevention Plan.

You can visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters website to enroll your child or volunteer to be a mentor.