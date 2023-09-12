Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for mentors for its Sports Buddies Initiative

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sports can be a great way to keep kids active, but they can also teach valuable lessons and build lifelong bonds. That’s why the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Heart of Georgia is launching its Sports Buddies initiative in middle Georgia.

According to Match Relationship Specialist, Sarah May, it can be especially difficult to find male mentors. She explained that the Sports Buddies initiative has proven successful across the country in recruiting men to match with children in need of mentors.

“This program helps them be exposed to different things they might not have been,” May said. “It helps them have that positive role model in their lives and just get to experience different things like sporting events or attending college campuses, things that not only keep them on track academically, but just to help them in life in general to succeed in whatever it is they want to do.”

The six-month initiative includes activities once a month such as basketball, tennis and hiking, so kids can stay active and make connections with role models.

Forward for the Central Georgia Technical College Titans, Emmanuel Jones, says he feels honored to have young people look up to him.

“A lot of kids, they like to play ball,” Jones said. “So getting them in here and seeing what it takes to get up here at this next level is going to be real fun and amazing.”

This fall, Big Brothers Big Sisters has partnered with Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) to start its Sports Buddies initiative with the Big Ballers Unite basketball event.

The event will give kids a chance to play with the men’s and women’s basketball teams and give adults a chance to find out what it’s like to be a mentor.

Assistant Athletic Director and Men’s Head Basketball Coach at CGTC, Gerald Fitch, says he was able to achieve success because of the impact positive role models had on his life.

“It’s very important for males to have that male figure to teach them things,” Fitch said. “Let them see how you’re walking, how you’re talking and how things are supposed to be done.”

Fitch says for anyone, sports can be a way for kids to channel their emotions and work as part of a team.

For point guard Caleb Senyo, basketball helps him stay focused and build connections. They’re lessons he hopes to pass on to kids who come out and play.

“Just continue to keep the path, keep working hard and never give up,” Senyo said.

The Big Ballers Unite event is Saturday, September 16 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Central Georgia Technical College’s Titans Arena. That’s located at 1780 Anthony Road in Macon.

The event is free to the public.