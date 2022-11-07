Bicyclist killed in accident

Hit by two cars, one left the scene

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision on Irwinton Road at Crystal Lake Drive. The incident occurred just after 6:30 Saturday morning.

It was reported that a bicyclist, 50-year-old Rupert Shane Ward, was traveling east on Irwinton Road when he was struck by two different vehicles. The first vehicle left the scene, but the driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene.

Ward was pronounced deceased at the scene, by deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley. No one else was injured during the collision which remains under investigation.