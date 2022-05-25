Bicyclist hospitalized after collision with tractor trailer

It happened just before 5:30 Wednesday night at the intersection of Broadway and Mead Road.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A bicyclist is in critical condition at the hospital after an incident Wednesday night involving a tractor trailer.

It happened at the intersection of Broadway and Mead Road just before 5:30, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The release says a tractor trailer, driven by a 36-year-old Lizella man, was making a right turn off Mead Road onto Broadway when a bicycle, operated by a 62-year-old man, collided with the trailer’s rear tires.

The 62-year-old man was taken to Atrium Health Navicent.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s office if you have additional information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.