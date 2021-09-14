Bibb deputies seek to identify suspect behind theft at Murphy’s gas station

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a person who stole cigarettes from a Macon gas station earlier this month.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a person who stole cigarettes from a Macon gas station earlier this month.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened at Murphy’s, located at 1402 Gray Highway, on September 6.

The wanted man was wearing a red, white, and black face mask, a red short-sleeved Georgia Bulldogs shirt, blue jeans and black and grey Jordan sneakers. His vehicle is described as a white 2010s Nissan Murano SUV with a dealer’s tag.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, Investigator Steven Fields at (478) 803-2371 sfields@maconbibb.us or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.