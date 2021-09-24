Bibb Sheriff’s Office opens ‘Outreach and Restorative Justice Center’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and county leaders cut the ribbon for the new Outreach and Restorative Justice Center Thursday.

Sheriff David Davis says all of the outreach and community resource efforts will be located in the building.

That includes current programs like CHAMPS, the Explorers Program, Citizens on Patrol and the Defensive Driving Program.

“We hope that this is a life changing opportunity for members of our community,” Sheriff Davis said. “We have a lot of space here. We have all our programs. We have room for people to come and meet, to have events, to also have training.”

The building was supposed to open last year but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Sheriff Davis says the center will benefit everyone in the community. He also says the facility opening now is a good compliment to the Macon Violence Prevention program.

“We’re really looking forward to the community coming in and helping us make some differences in our community,” he said.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says it’s a dream come true to see the center finally open.

He says the center will bring all the organizations together to help Macon grow and be a better place to live.

“I think this thing is going to continue to grow,” he said. “It’s going to be a place that we can all be proud of. I’m looking forward to some great results coming out of this.”

The Rescue Mission previously owned the building. SPLOST funds helped purchase the building.