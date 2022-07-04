Bibb Sheriff’s Office: Juvenile in critical condition following Monday afternoon shooting

It happened around 1 p.m. in the 4200 block of Robinson Circle, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A juvenile male is in critical condition at the hospital after a shooting Monday afternoon.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the incident, which happened in the 4200 block of Robinson Circle, was called in to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center around 1 o’clock.

Witnesses told deputies a male juvenile was shot during an altercation with another male. An ambulance took the victim to the hospital.

The other male fled the scene.

The incident is under investigation. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.