Bibb Sheriff’s Office investigating Friday armed robbery

A Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release says it happened just after 5 p.m. at Carr's Drive Inn Market, located at 5988 Mount Pleasant Church Road at the road's intersection with Fulton Mill Road.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery.

Witnesses told deputies a masked male entered the store with a firearm and demanded money from the register. He ran from the store after receiving cash and jumped into the passenger seat of a white Lincoln. The vehicle was last seen heading down Fulton Mill Road.

Deputies say the suspect was about 5’8″ and was wearing all dark clothing with a black facial covering.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

