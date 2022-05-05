Bibb Sheriff’s Office investigating attempted armed robbery at east Macon dollar store

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted armed robbery at an east Macon dollar store Wednesday.

It happened just after 8 p.m. at Family Dollar, located at 160 Emery Highway.

Deputies were told a man wearing all black with a mask entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. After not getting any money, he fled on foot.

No one was injured.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

