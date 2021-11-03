Bibb Sheriff’s Office calls Facebook posts about kidnapping attempts ‘unfounded’

"Social media is a powerful tool," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "Please do not use it to incite fear and panic in your community."

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is responding after receiving several inquiries about posts circulating on social media.

The posts claim there were several kidnapping attempts and robberies that happened in the Vineville Avenue and Ridge Avenue areas within the past two days.

“The Facebook rumors of several kidnapping attempts are unfounded,” a sheriff’s office news release said Thursday. “The Macon-Bibb 911 Center has not received any reports of abductions in this area.”

The sheriff’s office is, however, investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened at Jim Shaw’s Restaurant Tuesday night.

“This incident is valid and is currently under investigation,” the release said.

“The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Tuesday evening, of a suspicious vehicle and its occupants, seen by residents in the Ridge Avenue area,” the release said. “The residents believed that these individuals were following a female jogger and that they were possibly going to kidnap her. The female turned onto a side street and the males returned to the vehicle. A description of the female and where she possibly lived was given to investigators. Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators made contact with a female, matching the description of the jogger, and she stated that she did not encounter any suspicious individuals while she was exercising.”

A separate post Wednesday morning claimed a female was abducted by people in a pick-up truck. The sheriff’s office says that report has also been investigated and the incident is also unfounded.

“Other Facebook posts are stating that this is a part of a gang initiation week,” the release continued. “The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office does not have any information confirming that this is gang related activity.”

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you see suspicious activity.

