UPDATE: 23-year-old man found dead in east Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in east Macon Thursday night.

UPDATE: A 23-year-old man was found dead Thursday night in east Macon.



The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a person shot at the intersection of Denton Street and Haywood Road. Upon arrival, deputies found 23-year-old Jermaine Brandon Reynolds lying in the road unresponsive.

Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced him dead at the scene.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

Sgt. Clay Williams confirmed the discovery without confirming the exact location. He said he’s working to provide more information.

That’s all we have right now. Check back for updates.

