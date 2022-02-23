Bibb Schools to host ‘Chat with the Dietitian’ virtual program

The Bibb County School District is starting a virtual series called "Chat with the Dietitian," during which parents will join a Teams Meeting to talk about health eating habits.

Bibb County Schools to host 'Chat with a Dietitian' virtual program Chat with a Dietitian

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District is starting a virtual series called “Chat with the Dietitian,” during which parents will join a Teams Meeting to talk about health eating habits.

This month’s topic is Heart Health. We spoke with Dalia Kinsey, a Registered Dietitian with Bibb County Schools, about the need for the series.

She says the new series will give parents an opportunity to contribute and learn about the importance of having their child eat a balanced meal.

“Don’t avoid the information,” Kinsey said. “Because you know that you’re not ready to make a lot of changes or you don’t have the time or the energy or the bandwidth to make a lot of changes. It’s good just to have information, and when you have the capacity, then you can make changes.”

Parents are welcome to join and not show their face by just listening in.

The series starts Thursday Feb. 24th at 2:30 p.m. You can join here.