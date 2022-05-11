Bibb School Board votes 6-2 to hire Dr. Dan Sims as next superintendent

Dr. Dan Sims addresses the School Board following the 6-2 vote that confirmed him as the next superintendent for the school district.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— We now know who will take over for Bibb County Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones once he retires in June. The School Board voted 6-2 Tuesday night to name Dr. Dan Sims as the next superintendent. Dr. Dan Sims went against the old adage, and put all his eggs in one basket when applying for a superintendent role. In this case, it paid off.

Dr. Sims says he knew the Bibb County School District was the perfect, and only fit for him because of the sense of community.

“I’m bringing my whole self to this district for everybody,” he said. “And I cannot wait to join forces with everyone who’s willing so we can do the best possible things for every single student, in every single school, in every single classroom, every single day.”

But the hire isn’t coming without concern from him and others due to him being an external candidate. That’s why Dr. Sims says he made the effort over the last few months to learn more about the school system and Macon-Bibb county.

“I just want to continue to build upon that so that hopefully in time as I engage with individuals, as I connect with them, as I listen to them… and they listen to me,” he said. “They’ll see the fabric of a person that I am and I’ve been all my life and they’ll see me as an insider.”

We asked School Board President Dr. Thelma Dillard for an interview after the vote. She handed us this statement that says:

“I want to thank Board members for their diligence to the search process and the community for its feedback and support. The Board wishes to congratulate Dr. Dan A. Sims on his selection. We are looking forward to working with Dr. Sims on a seamless transition and an exciting school year ahead.”

Dr. Sims says while he respects the VIP or Victory in Progress, his vision is for MVP, More Victory Planned.

“We want to continue to celebrate what Bibb County is,” he said. “We want to respect the work that Dr. Jones has done, and make the smoothest transition possible. We owe that to our children.”

Dr. Sims says he will start the transition process in June. His first day on the job is July 1.

We received a statement from the Atlanta Public School System Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring on Dr. Sims’ time with the district.

“Dr. Sims has been an invaluable member of the Atlanta Public Schools family. His knowledge, experience and passion for students has been an asset to our district. We will certainly miss him, and I am confident that he will usher in a successful season for our children in the Bibb County School System.”