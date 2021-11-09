Bibb Magnet School applications open for 2022-2023 school year

A mural in the Alexander II Magnet School

MACON, Ga(41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Magnet Schools are opening applications for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Magnet Schools offer a variety of focuses such as math, science, communications and fine arts. Magnet schools are open to every level of K-12 education.

Director of Fine Arts Ben Bridges says there are no prior requirements to apply.

“You just apply, and then of course you are called in for an interview,” he said. “At the middle and high school level there are some essay and audition requirements.”

Open House times and dates, as well as the application, can be found at bcsdk12.net. The last day to apply is December 7.