Bibb deputies: Suspect found hiding in air duct after Friday morning gas station robbery

Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is in custody in connection with a robbery that happened just after 10 a.m. on Friday.

Deputies say 40-year-old Darious Alexander Mims of Macon forced his way past a store clerk at Texaco, located at 1212 Eisenhower Parkway, and took money from the register before leaving the store in a silver Cadillac Escalade.

Deputies later located the vehicle at a home in the 5000 block of Story Drive and executed a search warrant, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

An investigator eventually found Mims hiding in an air duct there. He was taken into custody and is now charged with robbery and felony probation violation.

He’s being held without bond.