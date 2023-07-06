Bibb deputies need help identifying The Home Depot robber

Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man deputies say pulled a gun and stole several items from The Home Depot in Macon.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Presidential Parkway store.

Deputies say the man pictured above put several items in a shopping cart and started to leave the store. When an employee approached him, he pulled a gun before leaving the store and fleeing in a four-door vehicle.

No one was injured.

That’s all the information we have.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.