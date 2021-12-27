Bibb deputies: Man drives himself to Circle K after being shot

It happened around 2:30 Monday afternoon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot Monday afternoon.

Bibb County deputies say 23-year-old Rasheed Ramon Law was shot in an unknown location and drove himself to Circle K on Forsyth Street around 2:30 before calling 911.

He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.

