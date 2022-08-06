Bibb deputies: Man dies after being shot during attempted armed robbery in Walmart parking lot

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being shot during an attempted armed robbery in a Walmart parking lot Friday night.

That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which said the incident happened at the Harrison Road store just before 8:30.

Witnesses told deputies two men approached a man and his fiancée and demanded the keys to their vehicle. The male victim, identified as 41-year-old Ronnie Albea, refused to give the two men his keys and was then involved in an altercation before being shot. An ambulance took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies say the suspects are in their early 20s and that one was described as being tall and slender while the other was described as being short and heavyset.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

